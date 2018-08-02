Maria Kanellis At WWE PC, Kane Expected To Win Election Today, Kevin Owens Back On Twitter

- Glenn "Kane" Jacobs is expected to easily defeat Democrat Linda Haney in today's election for Knox County Mayor in Tennessee. We will have final results tonight.

- Kevin Owens returned to Twitter this week. He had went silent on Twitter back in April, but returned in June so that he could request Shania Twain to play his favorite song 'When' at a concert in Montreal later that month. Owens got invited to the stage at the concert, however she didn't play the song. He left Twitter again, only to return this week with the tweet below:

- Maria Kanellia posted the video below on Tuesday noting that she was in Orlando, FL heading to the WWE Performance Center. Mike Kanellis joked that he might as well work NXT since he worked the RAW tapings (Main Event) and SmackDown (dark match) this past week.