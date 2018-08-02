NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 13): Kazuchika Okada Vs. Minoru Suzuki

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 13:

* Toru Yano & Gedo defeated Toa Henare & Ren Narita

* The Guerillas of Destiny defeated Hirooki Goto & YOH

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taka Michinoku

* Tomohiro Ishii & SHO defeated Kenny Omega & Chase Owens

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi and Yujiro Takahashi after SANADA beat Takahashi with the skull end.

A Block:

* Michael Elgin defeated Bad Luck Fale by DQ after Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga interfered, and Tonga hit Elgin with a chair. After the match, Tonga and Loa continued to beatdown Elgin.

* Hangman Page defeated Togi Makabe after a Lariat.

* Jay White defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL



* Kazuchika Okada defeated Minoru Suzuki after a pair of Rainmakers. Okada cut a promo after the match saying that he still needs to win his final matches, but will do it.

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (12)

* Jay White (10)

* Kazuchika Okada (10)

* EVIL (8)

* Minoru Suzuki (8)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Togi Makabe (4)

* Hangman Page (4)

* YOSHI-HASHI (2)

B Block Standings:

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (10)

* Kota Ibushi (8)

* SANADA (6)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (6)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4)

* Hirooki Goto (4)

* Tama Tonga (4)

* Juice Robinson (4)

* Toru Yano (2)