Daniel Bryan Removed From Some WWE Live Events, WWE Upset With Bryan Not Re-Signing Yet?

Daniel Bryan still has not agreed to a new WWE contract as of this week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bryan's current deal is set to expire on Saturday, September 1.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bryan's segment on SmackDown Live made it clear WWE officials are not happy with him not re-signing yet. While he expects Bryan to re-sign, Meltzer noted that "there's a lot of weird stuff going on," although he didn't provide specifics.

Bryan has been removed from some weekend live events to lighten his schedule, which he had asked for. It appears WWE is working with Bryan to make him happy, as was expected, but he has not re-signed.

See Also Daniel Bryan On WWE Not Being Able To Tell Long Term Stories, Who His Ideal WrestleMania Opponent Is

Bryan is still being advertised for the November WWE European tour and the big Super Show-Down event from Australia on October 6. Bryan is also listed for SmackDown shows after September 1, including the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.