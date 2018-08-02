Conor McGregor No Showed TV Show Cameo, Henry Cejudo Talks UFC 227 Title Shot, New Bellator Signings

- Conor McGregor reportedly no-showed a role that was written for him on the television show Vikings, which also frequently stars Adam "Edge" Copeland. Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha on the show, said that she wrote a role for him in an episode that she had also directed, but he never showed up for filming.

"He was supposed to be in my show that I directed and I wrote him a role, and it just didn't work out," Winnick told TMZ. "I had to change the entire scene. I had less than a few hours to change the whole scene. I didn't hear an apology yet, but I think he was just doing his thing."

McGregor, who was cleared to resume his MMA career after receiving a slap on the wrist for his involvement in the UFC 223 incident that sent several of his fellow fighters to the hospital, is expected to face UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his next fight. McGregor told TMZ earlier this week that the fight will likely happen in October in Las Vegas.

- Henry Cejudo went around the world in hopes of improving himself and impressing his bosses into giving him a second shot at Demetrious Johnson's flyweight title. The former Olympic gold medalist gets that opportunity this Saturday night at UFC 227.

Cejudo, who suffered a first round knockout loss to Johnson back in 2016 for his first career defeat in 11 bouts, told MMAjunkie recently that he sought out new training styles to better prepare himself.

"I respect Demetrious Johnson to the fullest," Cejudo said. "I wouldn't travel the world and find different training partners and coaches to help me defeat this man if I didn't want to win. I've traveled to Brazil, Europe, Asia – all in preparation to defeat Demetrious Johnson, to defeat the pound-for-pound best fighter in history."

- Bellator MMA officials recently announced that they have added several United Kingdom and Ireland based fighters to the active roster. Included in the list of signings is a former BAMMA champion, a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter and a teammate of Conor McGregor's at SBG Ireland.

"Growing the Bellator organization throughout U.K. and Ireland has been a top priority for us for quite some time," said Bellator President Scott Coker. "Adding up-and-coming, as well as established, talent from the region to our roster plays a crucial role in us being able to take the next steps in this market. Our fans in the U.K. and Ireland can anticipate a much stronger Bellator presence and can look forward to seeing some of western Europe's best MMA fighters inside the Bellator cage in the near future."

Terry Brazier was a two-division champion in BAMMA, one of the top British MMA promotions. Norman Parke fought several times for the UFC and won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, and Kiefer Crosbie trains at SBG Ireland with mcGregor.

Below are the fighters:

* Terry Brazier (10-1; fighting out of England)

* Pedro Carvalho (8-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Portugal)

* Constantin Gnusariev (1-0; fighting out of Ireland by way of Moldova)

* Luka Jelcic (10-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Croatia)

* Charlie Leary (15-9-1; fighting out of England)

* Lewis Long (16-5; fighting out of Wales)

* Norman Parke (25-6-1, 1 NC; fighting out of Northern Ireland)

* Myles Price (10-7, fighting out of Ireland)

* Paul Redmond (14-8; fighting out of Ireland)

* Daniele Scatizzi (9-4; fighting out Ireland by way of Italy)

* Sam Slater (2-0; fighting out of Ireland)

* Richie Smullen (3-1-1; fighting out of Ireland)

* Tim Wilde (12-3; fighting out of England)

* Ruben Crawford (16-3; fighting out of Ireland by way of Germany)

* Kiefer Crosbie (4-0; fighting out of Ireland)

* Walter Gahadza (17-3; fighting out of England)

* Richard Kiely (2-1; fighting out of Ireland)

* Ion Pascu (18-8; fighting out of Ireland by way of Romania)

* Jim Wallhead (29-11; fighting out of England)

* Dylan Logan (2-3; fighting out of Ireland)

* Nathan Rose (6-1; fighting out of England)

* Claudio Conti (7-5-2; fighting out of Ireland by way of Italy)

* John Redmond (7-13; fighting out of Ireland)

* Antonela Orlic – (pro debut; fighting out of Ireland by way of Croatia)