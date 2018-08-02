Ex-TNA Star Hypes His WWE NXT Stable (Photos), The Mighty Warns The Street Profits, NXT Road Trip

- This week's WWE NXT saw Heavy Machinery defeat The Mighty due to interference from The Street Profits, who were making their returns. Above is video of The Mighty taking shots at The Street Profits, saying their party is coming to an end.

- New NXT Road Trip live events have been announced for the tour after "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" - September 6 in Buffalo, September 7 in Pittsburgh, September 8 in Warren and September 9 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

- Former TNA star Chad Lail (Gunner) has been using the name Jaxson Ryker in NXT, teaming with The Forgotten Sons - Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Ryker has referred to the group as the new Faces of Fear. He posted the following warning this week:

We have a vision. To take over. The Forgotten Sons. 3 men who live for this. It's not a hobby, it's a way of life. @wwenxt