The Undertaker And John Cena On WWE SuperShow Poster (Photo), New Ric Flair Endorsement Deal, More

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is partnering with TickPick on a new endorsement deal. Flair will frequently guest post on TickPick's blog, where he'll communicate with the company's "SmartFans," and will make recurring appearances on TickPick's and his own social media channels. He is also appearing in a television commercial for the no-fee ticket marketplace, which you can watch above.

"Honored to be working with TickPick and hoping that all my achievements and notoriety will bring the biggest Wooooo and success to our partnership!" Flair said.

"Ric Flair is truly larger than life, with his charisma, love of flashy cars and attire and incredible showmanship," said Brett Goldberg, co-founder and co-CEO of TickPick. "We are incredibly thrilled to work with Ric. His presence will allow us to greatly expand our reach amongst pro wrestling fans throughout the country. This will make TickPick a go-to destination for wresting fans who want to attend a live event.

"Ric helps us give a knife-chop to our competitors by showcasing their higher fees that take too much out of their customers' pockets," continued Goldberg. "Just like Ric needs extra cash for buying bling and living like a rock star, we want our customers to enjoy their entertainment experiences without paying high fees. Ric's now here to let customers know that TickPick has the most "flair" of any ticket marketplace because of its exceptional service and no buyers fees. All I can say is a hearty 'Woooo!' and welcome Ric to the TickPick family."

- Today at WWEShop.com, you can get two full-priced t-shirts or tank tops for only $30, plus $5 flat rate shipping. There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The offer ends Friday, August 3rd at 11:59 pm PT.

- WWE released the official poster below for the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 6th. The Undertaker will be facing Triple H at the event. In addition to Taker and The Game, John Cena, Ronda Rousey and Daniel Bryan are featured on the poster. As noted, Bryan's WWE contract expires in a month on September 1st.