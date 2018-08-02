Becky Lynch On What WWE Can Do To Have Enough Talent For A Women's Tag Team Division

Becky Lynch is making it no secret that she wants a women's tag team division.

While appearing on The Wrestling Compadres Podcast, Lynch made it known that she's pushing for a women's tag team division in the WWE.

"I am constantly thinking about it and brainstorming and pitching for it," Lynch said."Even if I am not involved with it, I still think that it would be a wonderful step in the Women's progression. When I say involved in it, I say that because I am going after the Women's championship and that is where I want to be, but in the future that is where I want to be, especially in the future."

It wouldn't come as a shock if the WWE were to eventually create a women's tag team division. They currently have a bloated roster of women's wrestlers and have no shortage of resources to recruit the top international and indy wrestling talent. The current lineup for the Mae Young Classic is indicative of that.

"We have all these women in the Mae Young Classic and have so many girls and having such a deep roster," Lynch continued. "We still have a shallow side - not shallow, but there are a few women on either side of Raw and SmackDown. We probably have like 8-10 on either side, so that is kind of tricky do a tag title and Women's title, but if we can combine and go through all the different things and connect, not sure if that is possible, but who knows."

The WWE will host their first-ever all-women's PPV in October with WWE Evolution. All of the women's championships, including the Raw, Smackdown, NXT and United Kingdom's Women's championships will be defended at the event.