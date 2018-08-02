WWE Releases Rare Steve Austin OVW Clip, Sheamus Outtakes From Commercial Shoot, Next Miz & Mrs.

- Above is video from this week's Hidden Gems update on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering a Stunner to Rico Constantino at OVW's Christmas Chaos 2001 event. Kenny Bolin and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross are also in the clip.

- Maryse's mother Marjo continues to be a main character on the new Miz & Mrs. series on the USA Network. Below is the synopsis for next Tuesday's episode:

"Certified Superdad: When Daddy Mike and The Miz's worlds collide, mother-in-law Marjo steps into daddy duties."

- Below is the new Cricket Wireless commercial with Sheamus along with outtakes from the shoot: