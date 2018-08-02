Roman Reigns Not Worried About SummerSlam Crowd, Big Show Praises WWE Women (Video), Fans On The Bar

- Above is new backstage video of Big Show talking to Charly Caruso about the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

"Absolute chill bumps, I got chill bumps right now. Look at my skin, it's chicken skin, right now," the WWE veteran answered when asked about his reaction to the Evolution announcement. "How amazing is it? Evolution itself. Our business has evolved so much that our women competitors now are taken seriously and given the respect they deserve, and now they're given their own pay-per-view. As a guy that's been in this business 23 years, to see how our business has evolved and how much our product has gotten better, to see this monumental event is unbelievable and I couldn't be prouder for our girls. They all worked so hard and paid their dues, and dug & clawed to get to the top to get the respect they deserved. Now they got their own pay-per-view."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team has a better chance of defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. As of this writing, 87% voted for The Bar while the rest voted for The New Day. Tuesday's SmackDown will feature The Bar vs. The New Day with the winners earning the SummerSlam title shot.

- Roman Reigns isn't worried about the crowd reactions at SummerSlam. He tweeted the following today as he prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on August 19 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center: