Kurt Angle's 'KeKe Challenge' Video, Zelina Vega Sends Another Warning To Lana (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE just released this video of Zelina Vega talking to Kayla Braxton after her win over Lana on this past Tuesday's SmackDown episode. This was Vega's main roster in-ring TV debut.

"I did exactly what I said I was going to do, Vega said. "Which is to take care of that ravishing, sometimes-has-a-Russian-accent Lana. I've told it to her face, I've said it on Twitter, I've smacked the taste out of her mouth. But if she tries to step to me again, exactly what happened tonight will happen again. Because Andrade "Cien" Almas beat Rusev on Rusev Day, I defeated Lana on so-called Lana Day, so I'll tell you - stay out of my way."

- WWE stock was up 1.55% today, closing at $78.80 per share. Today's high was $78.98 and the low was $77.14.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has unknowingly participated in the viral "KeKe Challenge" that has been all over social media, which uses the "In My Feelings" single from rapper Drake. Angle's wife Giovanna posted the following funny clip to his social media accounts:

Took over my husbands Instagram. Your welcome WWE Universe. Love - His wife. #kikichallenge #familyvacation #pouringdownrainingoutside #forgivemebaby