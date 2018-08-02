Photo: Big Cass' New Name On The Indies Revealed

Big Cass' first independent appearance has been announced. He will be appearing at Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event on Friday, September 21st at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, SC. Cass is being advertised as "Big Cazz."

Cass was released on June 20, 2018, so his 90-day non-compete expires days before the appearance. Emma, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Meng, The Barbarian, Tommy Dreamer, James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley are also advertised for the show.

You can check out a poster for the event below:

@KOllomani and @OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.