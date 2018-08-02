WWE Interested In More Top Lucha Underground Stars

WWE officials have made overtures to Fenix and Pentagon Jr., according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The brothers currently hold the MLW Tag Team Titles and the PWG World Tag Team Titles as Los Lucha Brothers. Pentagon held the Impact World Heavyweight Title earlier this year.

There's no word yet on what came of the feelers but word is that both wrestlers still have three seasons left on their current contracts with Lucha Underground.

As noted last week, it was recently revealed that WWE has interest in another former Lucha Underground champion, Angelico. WWE has had interest in Angelico on & off for years now but the big hold-up was his Lucha Underground contract, which is no longer an issue.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

