Sasha Banks & Bayley Tag Team Notes (Photo), WWE Network Nikolai Volkoff Collection, Xavier Woods

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Becky Lynch and Xavier Woods at Petco Park in San Diego to help celebrate Rocket League's 3rd birthday.

- WWE Network has added a new Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 70. The Collection includes 16 matches & segments going back to the 1970s, Volkoff's 2005 WWE Hall of Fame induction, his RAW Old School appearance from 2010, a 2015 video package of Superstars & Legends discussing his legacy, and his 2016 Table For 3 episode with Hall of Famers Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter.

- As noted, it was revealed on Monday's RAW that Sasha Banks and Bayley are now using the "Boss & Hug Connection" name for their tag team, adding to the speculation on new Women's Tag Team Titles being introduced soon.

Banks took to Twitter today and asked fans to help name their Backstabber/Bayley-to-Belly finisher while Bayley tweeted a photo from their first photoshoot together as a team. You can see both tweets below: