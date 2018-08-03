Jim Ross On CM Punk Appearing For ROH-NJPW MSG Event, If He Thinks NJPW Can Overtake WWE

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on a number of pro wrestling topics including whether he is interested in turning the injury he sustained calling a NJPW match between Jay White and Juice Robinson into a storyline, whether NJPW will ever over WWE in popularity, and whether CM Punk will appear at the joint ROH/NJPW event at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019.

During the podcast, Ross claimed that he is not interested turning his unexpected table bump during the G1 Special into an angle for J.R.'s AXS TV commentary partner Josh Barnett and 'Switchblade' Jay White. Ross, who is apparently tougher than a $2 steak, has been sleeping in a chair since the rib injury.

"Somebody said, 'hey, if New Japan wanted to do an angle with Jay White, and Josh Barnett, and you, J.R., would you be willing to do it?' I thought about it for like two seconds and the answer is not just 'no', but 'hell no'. Are you kidding? I'm still sore, for God's sakes. I'm sorry! I'm not being a puss, but I'm an old man and I'm still sore." Ross added, "when you've still got to sleep in a chair after two or three weeks because I just can't get comfortable laying down, and I'm not going to drug myself into some state of being comatose or being in a coma!"

According to Ross, NJPW will not overtake WWE in terms of popularity; however, that is not the company's goal anyway.

"No, [NJPW will] not. They're not going to overtake WWE. That's not a knock. I talked to the CEO of that company, New Japan, a wonderful man. He sent me a nice letter too, the other day that I was appreciative of. And that's not their goal. Their goal is to expand and build their brand in the North America region, specifically, at this time. At no point during out long conversation that we had in San Fransisco [California] before the event at the Cow Palace did he ever say, 'yeah, we're coming to America to kick WWE's ass!' He's too smart of a businessman. He knows that cannot be done. And it's not an issue. If you're smart, man, just take care of your own business. If you're a businessman and you're worried about the competition every night and day, you're screwing yourself! Worry about what you do. Only worry about things that you have the opportunity to control and I guarantee you nobody can control the growth and the popularity of WWE except WWE. So that's what I think about that and that's not a knock on New Japan." Ross noted, "they're doing a hell of a job."

On the subject of CM Punk possibly appearing for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event over WrestleMania weekend, Ross confirmed that attempts surely have been made to get Punk on the show, but 'J.R.' doubts Punk will appear.

"That rumor is going to persist until the event comes and goes because CM Punk will be a difference-maker." Ross said, "he will move and sell a lot of tickets. Is it going to happen? Heck, I don't know. My money would say, 'no'. My money would say, 'no' - I don't think Phil wants to get back into the [pro] wrestling world and I don't blame him, but you know they're going to try to get him. Every attempt will be made to get him to compete and perform on that show in the Garden."

