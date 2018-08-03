Tag Team Announced For 'All In,' How Much Are Tickets For ROH - NJPW MSG Show?, Cody Rhodes (Video)

- Above is Cody taking on Frankie Kazarian in an episode of ROH (9/30/17) in Atlanta, Georgia. Cody was ROH World Champion at the time and was able to retain his title by hitting Cross Rhodes and getting the pinfall victory.

- Tickets go on sale to the general public for the ROH / NJPW's joint show at Madison Square Garden (April 6) next Friday at 10am ET. ROH announced ticket prices range from $30-$300. Already confirmed for this show from NJPW are Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito, in addition to all of the top ROH Stars. That same night, WWE will be presenting NXT TakeOver six miles away at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- Yesterday, "All In" announced the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta) have been added to the show. Other wrestlers previously announced for the event: Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, Bandido, and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Below is the current card:

NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi