Bullet Club Gets Interesting Merchandise, Jeff Jarrett's TripleMania Opponent Revealed, G1 Climax 28

- Above is a recap of NJPW G1 Climax 28 Night 13 (August 2). The tournament (latest standings here) continues tomorrow at 4am ET on NJPW World, here are the upcoming matches:

* Toru Yano vs. SANADA

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

* Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

- NJPW announced on sale tomorrow is Bullet Club cologne for about $6.11. This is the third in the NJPW line following: King of King and Fighting Spirit.

See Also Minoru Suzuki On What's Wrong With The Newer Generation Of Pro Wrestlers

- At last night's AAA event, Fenix defeated Bandido and Flamita to become the number one contender for the AAA Mega Championship. He'll now face Jeff Jarrett at AAA TripleMania XXVI, Jarrett won the title back in June against Rey Wagner and Rey Mysterio Jr. AAA TripleMania XXVI will take place on August 25 in Mexico City, Mexico at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, which has a 22,300 seat capacity. Like last year, the show is expected to stream on AAA's Twitch channel. Here's the current card:

* Psycho Clown vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. LA Park vs. Pentagon Jr. (Loser of the match loses his mask)

* Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. Fenix (AAA Mega Championship)

* Faby Apache vs. Lady Shani (Hair vs. Mask Match)

* Alberto El Patron vs. Eli Drake

* Triplemania XXVI Cup (Participants TBA)