Alexa Bliss Reveals When She Found Out About WWE Evolution Pay-Per-View

Evolution will be a groundbreaking event for WWE as their first all-female pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss was on the ramp along with the rest of WWE's women's roster awaiting Stephanie McMahon's July 23rd announcement on Raw and she had no idea what was going to happen until the rest of us found out.

Bliss spoke to The Miami Herald on a Facebook Live interview where she discussed what it was like not knowing what the big announcement was until she found out along with the rest of the world. They had a good idea that the announcement was going to be a big one though because WWE flew in all of their active main roster female Superstars for the show.

"We found out on the spot," Bliss said. "It was an amazing surprise, it was really cool to have that moment with the WWE Universe because they were so excited and they were excited because we were excited and it was just really cool.

"All the SmackDown were there. Because we were wondering [what they were doing on Raw]. Because they flew them all in and we were like, 'what is going on?' We knew Stephanie had an announcement and we knew it was going to be big when everyone was showing up."

WWE often likes to provide opportunities for authentic reactions in their Superstars whenever it is possible. Whether it is a Superstar Shake-Up or a historic announcement like plans for Evolution, WWE generally knows how to get the response they're looking for out of their Superstars.

Bliss was quick to say her dream match would be against Trish Stratus. She explained how her reasons for wanting to face Stratus goes beyond her fandom because upon meeting the WWE Hall Of Famer, Bliss connected with one of her childhood heroes.

"I watched Trish growing up and when we were at the Women's Royal Rumble I got to watch her in the ring," Bliss said. "We had met finally and she was just fun to be around and fun to talk to and I would just love to be in the ring with her."

