Samoa Joe Talks How The Backstage Environments Differ On RAW And SmackDown

Samoa Joe spoke with Sportskeeda on NXT call-ups, who he'd like to face next if he wins the title, and backstage environments at Raw and SmackDown. Here are some of the highlights:

How the Raw backstage differs from SmackDown:

"Well, backstage, I do my own thing and have my own spots in the locker room so environmentally it's not very different for me. But, the backstage environments are vastly different, but that is mainly because of the personalities. You've got some very unique individuals in the WWE and it's a completely different nexus on SmackDown than it is on Raw."

If he wins the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, who he wants to face after:

"That answer is very simple. It would be whoever is worthy of being the number one contender. If we look up and down the SmackDown roster, we could see a lot of great possible match-ups. There are the Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton out there, not to forget Rusev. You know, there are a lot of first time ever match ups there. After I win the Championship, I'll be happy to take on anyone."

Who has the best chance to shine on the main roster from NXT:

"I think Aleister Black is a good bet, then there is Velveteen Dream. There is a great crop of talent, and some of the newer guys are picking up well."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.