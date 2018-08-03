Hiromu Takahashi suffered an injury during his successful IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense on July 7th. His recovery will be lengthy, but there is a timeframe for his return to the ring.

Takahashi suffered an injury after a Phoenixplex from Dragon Lee which caused the 28-year-old to land on his head during the G1 Special In San Francisco. Takahashi was victorious against Lee, but the belief is that he suffered a broken neck during the botched spot.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that New Japan doctors have given Takahashi a nine to twelve-month recovery time before he is able to make an in-ring return. Doctors weren't able to find any nerve damage which is a positive sign, all it will take is waiting for the bones to heal in Takahashi's case.

Takahashi can be athletic and start training once again in six months. Due to the aggressive style he works, doctors added an extra three months of training before the Los Ingobernables de Japon member can make a return to the ring.



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

