WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland (8/2): The Undisputed Era Headlines, Mixed Tag Match, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Lakeland, Florida:

* The War Raiders defeated Tian Bing and Jason

* Dan Matha defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Kassius Ohno defeated Mahabali Shera

* Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano defeated Taynara Conti and Adrian Jaoude

* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler with Jaxson Ryker defeated James Drake and Zack Gibson with Eddie Dennis

* Nikki Cross defeated Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The Street Profits