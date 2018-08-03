WrestlingInc.com

Sheamus Trains With Marine Double Amputee (Video), Damien Sandow Notes, WWE Star Joins USTA Council

By Marc Middleton | August 03, 2018

- Sheamus trains with US Marine Brandon Rumbaugh, who is a double amputee, in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow (Aron Rex) turns 36 years old today. Sandow is set to make his first public appearance in more than 1 year on August 9 at the Detroit Improv Festival. Sandow will be the special guest host for Flying Chuck, a comedy & wrestling show.

- Titus O'Neil has joined the United States Tennis Association's Celebrity & Player Advisory Council. Below is the USTA announcement along with comments from the Titus Worldwide leader:



