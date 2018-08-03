Sheamus Trains With Marine Double Amputee (Video), Damien Sandow Notes, WWE Star Joins USTA Council

- Sheamus trains with US Marine Brandon Rumbaugh, who is a double amputee, in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.
- Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow (Aron Rex) turns 36 years old today. Sandow is set to make his first public appearance in more than 1 year on August 9 at the Detroit Improv Festival. Sandow will be the special guest host for Flying Chuck, a comedy & wrestling show.
- Titus O'Neil has joined the United States Tennis Association's Celebrity & Player Advisory Council. Below is the USTA announcement along with comments from the Titus Worldwide leader:
The #USTAFoundation is pleased to have Thaddeus Bullard, known as @WWE Superstar @TitusONeilWWE, join its Celebrity and Player Advisory Council!— USTA (@usta) August 2, 2018
He represents the essence of leadership we encourage kids to strive for on & off the court.
Thank you for this Honor @usta #USTAFoundation I won't let you down ?? https://t.co/NKsbfXgDuF— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 3, 2018