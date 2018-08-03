Top Impact Star Injured During Photo Shoot, Brian Pillman Jr. MLW TV Debut Tonight, MLW TV Update

- Brian Pillman Jr. will make his national TV debut on tonight's MLW FUSION, the first episode following Battle Riot. Also on the show, Shane Strickland finally gets Sami Callihan in the ring while Jimmy Havoc and Brody King clash for the first time ever. You can watch MLW FUSION Friday nights on beIN SPORTS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also subscribe to MLW's YouTube channel for free and stream binge on the show anytime.

- beIN SPORTS was dropped from Verizon Fios and Comcast/Xfinity platforms this week due to contract disputes. beIN SPORTS issued the following statements:

Verizon Fios:

"beIN SPORTS USA learned that despite its offer to extend its contract with Verizon on the same rates and terms, Verizon chose to abruptly cease negotiations and drop the beIN SPORTS channels from its platform. Verizon falsely claims that beIN sought "significant" rate increases. In fact, beIN offered to continue under the same modest fee increase structure it established when it launched in 2012. Verizon, conversely, sought to re-package beIN to higher more expensive tiers where customers have to pay more for the content they love. beIN will not allow Verizon to use its content in this manner and will continue its fight to achieve carriage in lower priced tiers on behalf of consumers and content partners" said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS' Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada.

Comcast / Xfinity:

beIN SPORTS – the fastest-growing sports network in the world – is informing its loyal viewers on Comcast/Xfinity platforms that they have lost access to the network's valuable programming. "We are deeply disappointed that despite our best efforts over the last year to resolve the situation, millions of Comcast Xfinity subscribers have lost access to the content they love. We are happy to extend existing terms while we continue to negotiate, but unfortunately Comcast would rather continue to charge the same while taking away valuable and loved content from customers," said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS' Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. "The truth is, we face a disheartening trend of media consolidation, where the big get bigger and innovative brands like ours that serve diverse audiences get pushed-out. This is almost always to the detriment of consumers who end up paying the price. We hope it stops now." This announcement comes four months after beIN SPORTS was forced to file a carriage complaint against Comcast due to violating program carriage rules and the non-discrimination condition attached with the FCC's approval of its purchase of NBCUniversal. The network took legal action to ensure beIN SPORTS content is made available to the largest possible audience of fans, in line with the position of other major sports networks. beIN has expressed concern that this action is in retaliation for exercising its right to file with the FCC. "At beIN SPORTS USA, providing passionate sports fans with coverage of premier sporting events and content is what we strive for. We remain hopeful that Comcast will listen to its customers and reach an agreement to reinstate beIN Sports at the same levels of distribution as its own sports networks with whom beIN successfully competes with," added Briceño.

- Impact Wrestling star Johnny Impact (a.k.a Johnny Mundo, John Morrison) revealed on his Instagram that he suffered a dislocated elbow during a photo-shoot for Muscle & Fitness this week. Johnny wrote that he was apparently performing parkour when he fell and dislocated his elbow. He wrote, "turns out baby oil and parkour don't mix well."