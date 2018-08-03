Brock Lesnar RAW Segment Garners Huge YouTube Views, Wade Barrett Sequel Announced, Titus O'Neil

- Brock Lesnar is a big draw on WWE's YouTube channel. The closing segment on RAW last Monday featuring Lesnar and Paul Heyman is at 8.6 million views as of this writing. It is the second most watched video on WWE's YouTube channel since Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss and Kurt Angle on RAW last month, which resulted in her storyline suspension. That video is at over 13 million views. The most viewed video since then is the full main event from SummerSlam last year at nearly 12 million views which featured Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match. Lesnar pinned Reigns at the event to successfully retain his title.

- Through the end of the day at WWEShop.com, you can get two full-priced t-shirts or tank tops for only $30, plus $5 flat rate shipping. There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The offer ends Friday, August 3rd at 11:59 pm PT.

- Florida Hospital, the Exclusive Hospital of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced that they are partnering with Titus O'Neil to present the biggest 'Back to School Bash' in the region this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The event runs 8:01 a.m. - 2:01 p.m. This free event is open to the public, but on-site registration is required.

- Stu Bennett, f.k.a. Wade Barrett, will be reprising his role as John Gold in Vengeance 2. Vengeance 2 is the sequel to Vengeance, an action revenge thriller starring Bennett which is being released theatrically in the USA in September (titled I Am Vengeance), with its UK premiere on September 15th at the Fighting Spirit Film Festival in London. Evolutionary Films is looking for talented actors for a script workshop of Vengeance 2 on Thursday, August 9th from 2-5pm at Three Mills Studios in London, England. Interested actors should contact [email protected] with a CV, headshot and showreel. The studio is also looking for a Production Manager for the film who has experience with indie features. ... to apply please send your CV to [email protected]