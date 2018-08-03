WWE Announces Former Knockouts Champion, Daughter Of WWE Legend And Others For 2018 MYC

WWE has announced 5 new competitors for the 2018 Mae Young Classic - Rachel Evers (Rachael Ellering), Allysin Kay (former Knockouts Champion Sienna), new WWE Performance Center recruit MJ Jenkins, WWE NXT Superstar Xia Li and lucha star Zatara.

The 2018 MYC takes place in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network. The finals will air on October 28th at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

WWE now has 31 talents confirmed for the 32-woman tournament - Evers, Kay, Jenkins, Li, Zatara, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Vanessa Kraven, Aerial Monroe, Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

See Also Naomi On WWE Signing Indie Wrestler Her Fans Had Heat With

Below is WWE's announcement on the latest 5 competitors: