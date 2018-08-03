- Dasha Fuentes will likely be off SmackDown LIVE for a while after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. She posted a photo of herself in the hospital today after undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted the official trailer for Ballers Season 4, which premieres Sunday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO.

- Alexa Bliss is among the celebrity guests at ACE Comic Con Midwest on Friday, October 12 at Chicago's Navy Pier and the Raw Women's Champion will be signing autographs and doing photo-ops. Visit AceUniverse.com for more information.