Ric Flair On What Roman Reigns Constantly Losing To Brock Lesnar Means

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How he's doing almost 1 year after significant health issues:

"It's almost a year ago, August 14, when I went through everything with my surgery. But now I feel great. I just had another surgery a couple weeks ago to reverse the stoma. Now I need a couple of months of rest, and I still can't work out yet, but I feel fantastic. It's a miracle."

His body holding up after decades in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan:

"I'm not physically banged up. I feel great. My knees, elbows, and back, they don't bother me at all right now. When I look at my friends with back operations, hip replacements, knee replacements, I'm just thankful I'm in one piece because so many have been through a lot. Hulk has had like nine back operations. Guys in my generation and even the generation younger than me are all physically banged up much more than me, but I'm lucky to be doing great. Thank you to all who've asked."

WWE's SummerSlam build and what Roman Reigns needs to do to make his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as compelling as possible:

"This is a big couple of weeks for wrestling. WWE has come up with something creative for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and I'm really looking forward to watching."

"It's not the individuals who make the match any more, it's the promotion. The fact that Roman has wrestled Brock three different times and not been successful shows the constant belief from the company that Roman's ready to be the leader."

Source: SI.com