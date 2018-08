Below is the official WWE Hell In A Cell poster. If the Instagram post doesn't load, you can view it at this link.

The poster features WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Hell In A Cell if the next major WWE pay-per-view after SummerSlam and takes place on Sunday, September 16th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.