Conor McGregor Vs. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Announced For UFC 229

The UFC officially announced today that UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 on Saturday, October 6th in Las Vegas, NV.

It will be McGregor's first fight since he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 2015 in November 2016. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in August of 2017, which he lost via TKO in the tenth round.

Nurmagomedov won the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship after he defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 this past April, with the 'Interim' term being dropped after McGregor was officially stripped of the title. A day before the fight, McGregor and a group of nearly 20 other men attacked a bus to confront Nurmagomedov. McGregor allegedly threw a metal dolly at the bus's window. Several fighters were on the bus, with Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa suffering injuries due to the shattered glass. Borg and Chiesa were taken to the hospital and removed from UFC 223.

McGregor was cleared to resume his MMA career after receiving a slap on the wrist for his involvement in the attack. All felony counts pressed against McGregor were dismissed, as he pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. He will also be required to serve five days of community service, 1-to-3 days of an anger management evaluation and pay restitution for damages caused on the UFC fighter bus during the ordeal. Borg and Chiesea have a restraining order against McGregor until July 2020.

damien demento and Dana Becker contributed to this article.