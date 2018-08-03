Vince McMahon Meets Wish Kid At WWE HQ (Photos), Sheamus On How Ronda Rousey Is Doing In WWE, Stock

- Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Sheamus at the airport. The Celtic Warrior was asked about fellow-Irishman and UFC star Conor McGregor possibly coming to WWE.

"Anything's possible mate, ya know with Ronda Rousey in WWE now," Sheamus said. "Ronda's killing it, so the door's open for anybody, ya know? The right time, right money."

Sheamus was also asked about possibly teaming with Conor in WWE with the reporter saying they could be the greatest tag team. Sheamus said he's already in the greatest tag team, The Bar with Cesaro. He was then asked how Rousey is doing in WWE.

"She's doing great," Sheamus said. "When I first her a couple of months ago I was blown away by her personality and her attitude. She loves wrestling, she's a great asset to the women's division and she's tearing it up. She had a great match at WrestleMania as well. She's great, man. Anyone who brings eyes on the WWE, anyone who brings attention and brings more people in the seats, is a benefit to the WWE. That's how it works, ya know? It's show-business."

- WWE stock was down 0.34% today, closing at $78.54 per share. Today's high was $79.95 and the low was $76.66.

- Make-A-Wish and WWE teamed up on Thursday to bring Wish Kid Tyler and his family to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT for a special visit. They were also given tickets to the November WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Below are photos of Tyler with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others, plus comments from Vince McMahon:

Tyler from @MakeAWishCT is touring @WWE Headquarters today after receiving his very own WWE Championship! #MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/lhEfyWJdyy — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 2, 2018

Like any true WWE Champion, Tyler from @MakeAWishCT hits the set of #WWENow for an exclusive interview with @catherinekelley during his @WWE HQ tour! #MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/Qq1VACgwrO — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 2, 2018

.@StephMcMahon and @TripleH just surprised Tyler with #SurvivorSeries tickets for him and his family. Congratulations, Tyler, and thank you for visiting us today at @WWE Headquarters! #MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/XuFSdfMtyQ — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 2, 2018

lucky to get the first exclusive interview with my favorite future @WWE ref Tyler ?? absolutely cannot wait for pt 2 at #SurvivorSeries!! pic.twitter.com/NFFe9tnFqQ — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 2, 2018