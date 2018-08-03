NXT Wrestler Reveals New 'Dark' Persona (Photo), Trish Stratus' Top 10 Heat Moments, SummerSlam 2000

- Thursday marked the 20-year anniversary of Sunday Night Heat, which served as a supplement program to Raw as well as a preview show on pay-per-view nights. Heat holds a special meaning to Trish Stratus as she made her WWE debut on the show (on the March 19, 2000 episode). In honor of its 20th anniversary, Trish has counted down her top 10 Heat moments.

You guys, remember Sunday Night Heat?? Can u believe it premiered 20 years ago? Here's some of my Heat moments, including the kick off for my rivalry with @REALLiSAMARiE + number 1 is super special! https://t.co/tsBJyF86BI — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 3, 2018

- Amanpreet Singh, better known to fans as Mahabali Shera in Impact Wrestling, made headlines earlier this year when he joined the WWE Performance Center. Since making his in-ring debut in March, he's been working NXT house shows in Florida on a semi-regular basis and at last night's show in Lakeland, he revealed a new "dark" persona.

The official Instagram account of NXT posted this photo of Singh before his match and added: "@mahabalishera rises from the darkness in #NXTLakeland to compete tonight!"

Singh only wore this garb to the ring as he wrestled in his usual black trunks and boots attire. He lost to Kassius Ohno.

- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2000.

SummerSlam 2000 marked the second straight year that a Triple Threat Match for the WWF Championship headlined the pay-per-view event as Triple H defended the title against The Rock and Kurt Angle — The Rock won.

Another featured match was the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match for the WWF World Tag Team Championship involving champs Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley). Edge and Christian won the match by retrieving the belts suspended above the ring.