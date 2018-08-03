Will Ospreay On Getting Three Contract Offers From Different Promotions In 2015, 'All In' Theme, ROH

- Above, ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai defended her title against Jenny Rose. Sakai would hit her finisher (smash mouth) for the pinfall victory.

- Cody Rhodes announced "All In" by Downstrait will be the official theme for the event. You can listen to it on iTunes, or hear a clip of it in the video below (12:55 mark).

- Will Ospreay tweeted out that he's now a homeowner, talked about how he got into pro wrestling as a career, and gave thanks to those who have supported him along the way. Ospreay also noted that within 12 month span (2015-2016) he was offered contracts from WWE, NJPW, and TNA. Going with NJPW, Ospreay said "it's the greatest decision I've ever made and I've never been happier." He's a two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and won the Best of the Super Juniors in 2016.