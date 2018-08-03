WrestlingInc.com

Will Ospreay On Getting Three Contract Offers From Different Promotions In 2015, 'All In' Theme, ROH

By Joshua Gagnon | August 03, 2018

- Above, ROH Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai defended her title against Jenny Rose. Sakai would hit her finisher (smash mouth) for the pinfall victory.

- Cody Rhodes announced "All In" by Downstrait will be the official theme for the event. You can listen to it on iTunes, or hear a clip of it in the video below (12:55 mark).


Hiromu Takahashi's Expected To Be Out 9-12 Months Following Injury At NJPW G1 Special
See Also
Hiromu Takahashi's Expected To Be Out 9-12 Months Following Injury At NJPW G1 Special

- Will Ospreay tweeted out that he's now a homeowner, talked about how he got into pro wrestling as a career, and gave thanks to those who have supported him along the way. Ospreay also noted that within 12 month span (2015-2016) he was offered contracts from WWE, NJPW, and TNA. Going with NJPW, Ospreay said "it's the greatest decision I've ever made and I've never been happier." He's a two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and won the Best of the Super Juniors in 2016.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top