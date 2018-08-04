We're just over two weeks away from WWE SummerSlam, which will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While the card will for certain have a couple more matches added to it, the biggest matches are already booked for the PPV.

Today's question: Which match interests you the most and why?

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Bar or The New Day

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Ownes

If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.

