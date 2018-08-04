We're just over two weeks away from WWE SummerSlam, which will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While the card will for certain have a couple more matches added to it, the biggest matches are already booked for the PPV.
Today's question: Which match interests you the most and why?
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Bar or The New Day
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Ownes
If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 18 and SummerSlam on August 19.