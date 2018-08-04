NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 14): Tetsuya Naito Vs. Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega Vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 14:

* SANADA defeated Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto defeated Tama Tonga

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Juice Robinson

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kenny Omega

* Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (12)

* Jay White (10)

* Kazuchika Okada (10)

* EVIL (8)

* Minoru Suzuki (8)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Togi Makabe (4)

* Hangman Page (4)

* YOSHI-HASHI (2)

B Block Standings:

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (10)

* Kota Ibushi (10)

* SANADA (8)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (8)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6)

* Hirooki Goto (6)

* Tama Tonga (4)

* Juice Robinson (4)

* Toru Yano (2)

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 2:00am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Hangman Page vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Togi Makabe vs. Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Michael Elgin

* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL