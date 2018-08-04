WrestlingInc.com

WWE Promos With Funny Snapchat Filters, Naomi Vs. Natalya Full Match, Big Show Visits NFL Team

By Joshua Gagnon | August 04, 2018

- Above, Naomi defended the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at last year's SummerSlam. The finish came when Natalya locked in the sharpshooter for the submission victory. Natalya would hold the title for 87 days before dropping it to Charlotte.

- Using random Snapchat filters, WWE revisited some promos from The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair, John Cena, The IIconics, and others.


- Yesterday, Big Show visited with the Miami Dolphins at the team's training camp. Show was there to take in the practice session and meet with some of the players/coaches. Big Show signed a new 3-year deal with WWE back in January and his most recent in-ring appearance was last September, losing to Braun Strowman in a cage match on Raw.



