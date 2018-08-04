Jerry Lawler Remembers Brian Christopher (Video), Kofi Kingston Talks Chasing Dreams, Birthdays

- Above is video from ABC-24 Memphis of fans and family saying goodbye to Brian Christopher who passed away last Sunday at the age of 46. At the service, they spoke with Jerry "The King" Lawler about Brian.

"This is gotta be one of the toughest days of my life - if I heard it once, I heard it a thousand times - they say, 'the toughest thing for anybody to do is have to bury a child' and that's what we're going through today," Lawler said. "My fiance Lauren and I are standing next to the casket and I keep looking down almost expecting Brian to sit up and start laughing. It's just tough. He was an unforgettable character and everybody that met Brian, loved him."

- WWE Producer and former WCW/WWE Star, Dean Malenko, turns 58. Also today, ROH Star Frankie Kazarian turns 41 years old.

- Kofi Kingston spoke briefly with the Orlando Sentinel about people going after their dreams, something he did with pro wrestling.

"When you're a kid, people always tell you you can be whatever you want to be," Kingston said. "When you get to be an adult, you want to do something that's out of the box like being a WWE superstar, everybody either laughs at you or looks at you funny. … I always tell people, if you have a dream, you owe it to yourself to at least try it. If it happens, it's the best thing in the world and nothing can replace it. And if it doesn't, you can go back to whatever you were doing before. But I ended up with the greatest job in the world."