Gail Kim Fires Back On Twitter, Top 5 Insane Moves From This Week's Impact, Scarlett Bordeaux

- Above are the top 5 insane moves oVe vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix from this week's episode of Impact. Pentagon and Fenix would win after hitting a package piledriver/double stomp on Dave Crist for the pinfall victory.

- Impact posted this week's top Instagram photos from their wrestlers. The collection included: Eli Drake, Allie, Tessa Blanchard, and Scarlett Bordeaux.

- As noted, about a week ago Gail Kim answered a fan's question about returning for WWE Evolution, Kim said if she did ever come back it would be for Impact Wrestling. Yesterday, Kim responded to an individual on Twitter who said her "mindset is still stuck in 2010" about the WWE Women's Division. Kim shot back, "Whoever you are, please don't tell me what I should be feeling or thinking. Only I've lived my life and walked in my shoes. So please get lost. You don't know jack."

