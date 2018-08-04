WrestlingInc.com

Lana And Zelina Vega Trade More Punches On Twitter, Fans On Best WWE Talker, Top Bella Twins Moments

By Joshua Gagnon | August 04, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the best Bella Twins moments. The video features "twins magic" being revealed for the first time, Nikki Bella winning the Diva Championship, and Nikki Bella turning on Brie Bella during her match at SummerSlam against Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE posted a poll asking: "Who is the best on the mic in WWE right now?" As of this writing, the results are: The Miz (34 percent), Samoa Joe (22 percent), Paul Heyman (17 percent), Becky Lynch (11 percent), Alexa Bliss (9 percent), and Kevin Owens (6 percent).

Nikki Bella Gives Statement On Ending Her Relationship With John Cena
See Also
Nikki Bella Gives Statement On Ending Her Relationship With John Cena

- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Zelina Vega was able to defeat Lana, thanks, in part, to a mix-up outside the ring between Aiden English and Andrade "Cien" Almas. Leading up to that match Vega and Lana had been cutting numerous promos on each other (here, here, and here). The banter between the two continued yesterday on Twitter with Vega referring to Lana as a "try hard."





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top