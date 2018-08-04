Lana And Zelina Vega Trade More Punches On Twitter, Fans On Best WWE Talker, Top Bella Twins Moments

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the best Bella Twins moments. The video features "twins magic" being revealed for the first time, Nikki Bella winning the Diva Championship, and Nikki Bella turning on Brie Bella during her match at SummerSlam against Stephanie McMahon.

- WWE posted a poll asking: "Who is the best on the mic in WWE right now?" As of this writing, the results are: The Miz (34 percent), Samoa Joe (22 percent), Paul Heyman (17 percent), Becky Lynch (11 percent), Alexa Bliss (9 percent), and Kevin Owens (6 percent).

- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Zelina Vega was able to defeat Lana, thanks, in part, to a mix-up outside the ring between Aiden English and Andrade "Cien" Almas. Leading up to that match Vega and Lana had been cutting numerous promos on each other (here, here, and here). The banter between the two continued yesterday on Twitter with Vega referring to Lana as a "try hard."

Uhmmm don't use my name just to post a pointless picture of yourself. Conceited much?



NEWSFLASH! You still lost. And you're not gangster "bih". #FACTS https://t.co/dgQI1qjHLb — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 3, 2018

That has to be the sorriest comeback of a tweet I have ever seen. Newsflash I'm not trying to be gangster. Win or lose it's still #LanaDay & the world sings Lana is the Best, Lana Number 1 ???????? because I'm #Ravishing & your small pinky will never measure up to me https://t.co/Z09J3bnCOI — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 4, 2018