The Miz Answers Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam Challenge (Video)

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam on August 19. Although the two traded plenty of shots about Miz wanting to be a Hollywood Star (despite never getting to the level of The Rock or John Cena) and Bryan not being able to just move on from WWE after his injury, nothing was agreed on.

Today, The Miz tweeted out a video answering Bryan directly, and the answer is no.

"I heard his challenge, I've seen your questions, and my answer is no, no, no," Miz said. "I'm in the prime of my career, I have a gorgeous wife, a beautiful daughter, a hit docu-series, Miz & Mrs., on the USA Network. And not only that, SmackDown Live, I'm the most must-see Superstar on that program. I'm carrying Tuesday nights and you think that just because Daniel Bryan challenges me to a match at SummerSlam - a huge event like SummerSlam - and I'm going to accept that challenge? No, I deserve more, I'm an elite level of talent, any show that I'm on I make it 'A-List' whether it's Raw, SmackDown, [or] any PPV. I make it must-see. And I deserve better than a match with Daniel Bryan, so the answer is no."

The answer is NO. pic.twitter.com/OPCHp5j0Ur — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 4, 2018

His initial response doesn't come as a surprise, considering how Miz how spoken about Bryan for the past couple months. In July, Miz spoke with Gorilla Position and noted Bryan wasn't at the caliber he's at right now.

"I think there's some jealousy if I'm really being honest of the fact that I was able to do what he couldn't," Miz said. "I was still able to do what he couldn't, but now he's able to do that. But I don't think he's at the level that he was four years ago. He's not, and people are always saying Miz vs Daniel Bryan, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz but he's not at the caliber that I'm at right now. Has he showcased anything since he's been back that he is a main event-level talent beside the audience doing the, 'yes, yes, yes' that was cool four years ago? Has he had a match where you go, 'Wow, he's back'?"