The Rock On Set For His New Film, WWE Looks At The Latest MYC Stars, Top WWE Moments Of The Week

- Above, Cathy Kelley runs down the 11 latest names for the WWE Mae Young Classic, which will tape on August 8 and 9 at Full Sail University and air later this Summer. The finals will air on October 28 at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The 11 names mentioned in the video: Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Li, Xia Brookside, Aerial Monroe, Vanessa Kraven, Zatara, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rachel Evers, Allysin Kay (Sienna), and MJ Jenkins.

- Below is this week's top 3 moments on Raw and SmackDown. Number three was Daniel Bryan and The Miz's exchange, number two was Charlotte tapped out Carmella to make it a triple threat title match at SummerSlam, and at number one, Brock Lesnar gave Raw GM Kurt Angle an F-5 and going after Paul Heyman.

- In the video below, The Rock and his co-star, Emily Blunt, welcomed fans to the set of Jungle Cruise, a movie based off the Disney attraction with the same name. The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019. Rock is coming off his latest film, Skyscraper, which has brought in nearly 260 million worldwide.