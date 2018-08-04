WWE Main Event Recap: Zack Ryder In Action, Tyler Breeze Vs. Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zach Ryder and Mike Kanellis make their entrances for a re-match from last week. Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Zach Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

They lock up. Kanellis backs Ryder into the corner. Ryder pushes Kanellis to the mat. Ryder rolls Kanellis up for a one count. Kanellis eventually catches Ryder coming off the ropes with a powerbomb. Kanellis superkicks Ryder. Kanellis pins Ryder for a two count. Kanellis goes to the top rope. Ryder strikes Kanellis. Ryder hits a hurricanruna on Kanellis off the turnbuckle. Ryder hits the Broski Boot on Kanellis. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: Zach Ryder

A recap of Charlotte defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of the physical altercation between Alicia Fox and Ronda Rousey from RAW is shown.

A recap from Smackdown Live is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins make their entrances.

Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins

They lock up. Breeze pushes Hawkins to the corner. They lock up again. Hawkins pushes Breeze to the corner. Hawkins eventually clotheslines Breeze. Hawkins pins Breeze for a two count. Breeze rolls Hawkins up for a two count. Breeze superkicks Hawkins. Breeze hits the Un-Prettier on Hawkins. Breeze pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap of Samoa Joe's in-ring promo from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar assualting Paul Heyman and RAW GM Kurt Angle.



