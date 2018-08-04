Young Bucks Comment On 2013 TNA Appearance, ROH Women Of Honor Match Announced, Re-United Cards

- Above is a hype video for ROH Re-United UK tour on August 16 (Edinburgh), 18 (Doncaster), and 19 (London).

- Speaking of ROH Re-United, some more matches were announced including Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray. Below are the current cards:

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jay Letha vs. Adams Brooks (Proving Grounds Match)

* Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal and TBA

London

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Ayesha Raymond

- Impact Wrestling tweeted out a video of The Young Bucks' 2013 One Night Only PPV appearance when they were known as Generation Me. Matt and Nick Jackson defeated Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt in the first round of a tag team tournament and lost in the second round to Team 3D (Bully Ray and Devon). Matt Jackson retweeted the clip and wrote, "A chapter in our story that many aren't aware of."

Relive all of your favorite @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB IMPACT matches NOW by starting your free trial at https://t.co/I9VP8oFUCI or the GWN App! pic.twitter.com/V6q5WRBxQm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2018