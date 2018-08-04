Matt Hardy Comments On Possible Injury?, Xia Brookside Talks Being Youngest MYC Competitor, WWE Shop

- Above, Xia Brookside and her Father/NXT Trainer, Robbie Brookside, talked about the upcoming Mae Young Classic. At 19 years old, Xia will be the youngest competitor in the tournament. Brookside was asked how she's feeling in the days leading up to the tournament.

"It's been such an overwhelming experience already from the minute I found out, I was very taken aback," Brookside said. "There's a lot of talented women who have already arrived here in America and I'm looking forward to the experience. ... I've been wrestling for three years and trained for a year before that. I think I'm probably one of the only 19 year olds who has wrestled in five countries and ten states."

- As noted, Matt Hardy has been on Twitter making some cryptic tweets and thanking his fans for their support. In the tweet below, Hardy posted a video of a move he and Jeff would do called "Event Omega." He then noted doing this flying leg drop "is most likely the reason that I've recently learned that my lower back and pelvis have started fusing together." On this week's Raw, The Revival defeated The Deleters of Worlds.

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA..



And is most likely the reason that I've recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018