The IIconics Throw Shots At Becky Lynch And Charlotte (Video), Miz Promo From 2010, Paul Heyman

- Above is a promo by The Miz in 2010 when he was the US Champion. Miz talked about how when he first came to the WWE nobody respected him and how he got booted out of the WWE locker room for spilling food on a Referee's bag. This segment also included Miz doing a funny impression of JBL.

- ESPN posted an article on if Paul Heyman moved on from Brock Lesnar which WWE Superstars would benefit with Heyman by their side. The list included: Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Asuka. At the end of this week's Raw, Lesnar looked to turned on Heyman, smashing him down to the mat and making him look at a fallen Kurt Angle (who Lesnar just gave an F-5 to), then putting his knee down on Heyman's chest. Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

- In the video below, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay role played as Becky Lynch and Charlotte. The duo made fun of their "tea time" and how Becky could only win matches when Charlotte was away and then when Charlotte returns she gets put in the title match after doing "absolutely nothing." Expect to see some kind of response from Charlotte and Becky to potentially set up a match on Tuesday.

We are the future & the future is.... IICONIC! ?? @MsCharlotteWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE are literally pathetic ?? pic.twitter.com/7RERSuJdDM — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 4, 2018