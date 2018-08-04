Mae Young Classic Competitor Isla Dawn On How A WWE Star Got Her Into Wrestling

WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Isla Dawn spoke to the The Scottish Sun about getting into wrestling, WWE, and traveling the world. Here are some of the highlights:

How Killian Dain got her into pro wrestling:

"I was trained by Killian Dain who is in WWE now. He got me into wrestling in a weird way. I was acting and he scouted me. He thought I'd be good. I did kick-boxing and dancing so he said I could transfer my skills. During Cementville [a theatre production], he visited to make sure we were doing things properly. We bonded straight away and as soon as I fell into wrestling, I realized it was the perfect job for me. It had everything — showmanship, physicality, competition. It combined everything I'd done previously. It's been a funny ride, but an amazing one."

Wanting to travel early in her career:

"I started traveling as soon as I could. It was England then Amsterdam for a year going round mainland Europe. Then I went to America and Japan so I've been back and forth and Scotland hasn't been a solid base for a while. I've done every job possible, mainly barista work, but I've been in shops, bars and pretty much everywhere else sustaining wrestling. But now, luckily, I'm able to do just this. The travel is the best thing because I've managed to wrestle in mainland Europe and seen that style and Japan and America are totally different styles."

See Also WWE Announces Former Knockouts Champion, Daughter Of WWE Legend And Others For 2018 MYC

WWE being the end goal:

"There's been a Scottish invasion which is nice because it's all people I've trained and grown up with. People around the world are speaking highly of us and it shows UK wrestling as a whole is doing so well. Since I was a kid and wrestling in my back garden, WWE was the dream but it seemed like an impossible dream. The end goal is working with WWE so I want to do what I can and make my name and see where it goes."

Dawn also discussed her acting days before wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.