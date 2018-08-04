Johnny Gargano Surprises Young Fan, New EVOLVE Champion Crowned, Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Note

- Shane "Swerve" Strickland lost the MLW Heavyweight Championship to Low Ki a couple of weeks ago on MLW: Fusion, but he has picked up another title. Strickland is the new EVOLVE Champion after defeating Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 108. Riddle dropping his title is curious considering the recent rise in rumors saying the former UFC fighter is WWE bound.

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have started their own YouTube show called, "Dandy's Donuts." In their new web series, the former Absolution members taste and critique local donut offerings. Their first episode debuted today and Deville said the second installment will be filmed in Greenville, South Carolina.

Our next Dandy's Donut episode will take place in Greenville South Carolina let us know the BEST donuts in town and we will go check em out! ?????? — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 4, 2018

- Johnny Gargano recently made a 5-year-old fan's birthday so much more memorable when he sent a video message to a young man named Nolie. The birthday boy's mother later said she's played the video ten times already for Nolie and he sent a special thank you back to Johnny Wrestling. Gargano later wrote: "If there's a 'favorite part of my job'... it's this. Getting the unique opportunity to put smiles on faces, and help others feel the same way I did as a small child who just loved pro wrestling."

Nolie's 5th birthday party had a special guest via video - his favorite wrestler in the world, @JohnnyGargano! Special thanks to Johnny for making a once-in-a-lifetime moment for "Nolie Wrestling".



And yes, Nolie has played it on my phone ten times since. pic.twitter.com/3ImdyUl7It — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) August 4, 2018

My phone froze up and didn't save half of this, but this is Nolie's "thank you" to @JohnnyGargano. pic.twitter.com/wmd7txqRGo — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) August 4, 2018