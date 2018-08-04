WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Fires Shot At Bayley & Sasha Banks, Lex Luger-Hollywood Hogan Flashback, SummerSlam '01

By Daniel Pena | August 04, 2018

- A photo Bayley shared on Instagram of herself with Sasha Banks on Thursday drew a negative response from Ronda Rousey.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" replied in the comments, "fauxhorsewomen."

Banks quickly responded to Rousey's remark, writing, "I hope Alexa wins (hahaha)."

Changing da game - Boss N Hug Connection @sashabankswwe

Bayley responded to Rousey with the following: "tell your girls to get some ring gear. We're waiting."


Rousey and Bayley's banter is in reference to a simmering rivalry between WWE's Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Rousey Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke). Both groups had a confrontation behind the scenes at the Mae Young Classic last year (sans Sasha, who was doing a media tour in Australia), but WWE didn't follow up on it.

- It was on this day 21 years ago when Lex Luger beat Hollywood Hogan on WCW Monday Nitro, making "The Total Package" the first WCW competitor to defeat the nWo's leader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Luger acknowledged this memorable moment today in a brief Twitter exchange with a fan.



- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2001.

It was #TheAlliance vs. #WWE at #Summerslam 2001!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

In the main event, The Rock defeated Booker T to capture the WCW Championship.

