Ronda Rousey Fires Shot At Bayley & Sasha Banks, Lex Luger-Hollywood Hogan Flashback, SummerSlam '01

- A photo Bayley shared on Instagram of herself with Sasha Banks on Thursday drew a negative response from Ronda Rousey.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" replied in the comments, "fauxhorsewomen."

Banks quickly responded to Rousey's remark, writing, "I hope Alexa wins (hahaha)."

Sasha and Ronda having words ?? pic.twitter.com/CzEZilzWev — Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) August 2, 2018

Bayley responded to Rousey with the following: "tell your girls to get some ring gear. We're waiting."

In other words—hair up, square up ?? pic.twitter.com/kLNA5YJLil — huggers & bosses ???? (@BayleyPromoWWE) August 3, 2018

Rousey and Bayley's banter is in reference to a simmering rivalry between WWE's Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Rousey Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke). Both groups had a confrontation behind the scenes at the Mae Young Classic last year (sans Sasha, who was doing a media tour in Australia), but WWE didn't follow up on it.

- It was on this day 21 years ago when Lex Luger beat Hollywood Hogan on WCW Monday Nitro, making "The Total Package" the first WCW competitor to defeat the nWo's leader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Luger acknowledged this memorable moment today in a brief Twitter exchange with a fan.

Where does this rank in your top moments of your career @GenuineLexLuger ? I loved it since my 13th birthday was the next day. https://t.co/0K3k0yIaGy — Robert Sobel 💎 (@rsobelexaminer) August 4, 2018

Way up there Robert 👍👍👍 — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) August 4, 2018

- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2001.

In the main event, The Rock defeated Booker T to capture the WCW Championship.