DDP On Which Current NXT Star Could Be Compared To Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest on TSN 1050 Toronto to discuss his DDP Yoga app and upcoming book. Page stated that he was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, and worked with Cain Velasquez nearly the entire week that he was there.

Page added that many trainees in the WWE PC have downloaded the DDP Yoga app and have used it to their benefit. One person, in particular, is current NXT North American Champion, Adam Cole.

Regarding Cole, Page stated that he has a great deal of promise in the WWE, and even compared him to Shawn Michaels.

"You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they're comparing him to Shawn Michaels," said Page. "That's who he could be down the line. To say he's Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He's gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he's getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well."

After spending eight years in Ring of Honor, Cole made his NXT debut by attacking Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III last August. Cole won his first singles championship during WrestleMania 34 weekend, becoming the inaugural North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, as well as helped Kyle O'Reilly retain the NXT Tag Team Championship the same night after a heel turn by Roderick Strong on Pete Dunne. Cole also made a surprise entrance at the 2018 Royal Rumble as number 23, lasting nearly seven minutes before getting eliminated by Rey Mysterio.

