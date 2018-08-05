Hulk Hogan Teasing Big Announcement, WWE Profile On New NXT Personality, Lilian Garcia-Renee Young

- Hulk Hogan is teasing a big announcement for October 27.

On Saturday, "The Hulkster" appeared at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, Ohio and while firing up a large crowd of fans, the WWE Hall of Famer teased a big announcement.

"All the brothers out here with the nWo shirts on, something really special is going to be going down," Hogan said.

"Just remember, the date, October 27. Go to HulkHogan.com, something very special is gonna happen October 27."

On the front page of HulkHogan.com, there is a message from Hogan (or Hollywood Hulk Hogan) that reads:

"Something big is coming and it's going to be 2 sweet brother - Hollywood HH

Save the date, October 27th."

Hogan also addressed his reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame during his speech.

"There's a lot of stuff going on. WWE put Hulk Hogan back in the Hall of Fame," Hogan said to a rousing ovation.

"That means I get to go back and beat Vince McMahon up one more time."

- WWE.com has added a profile on the newest member of NXT's broadcast team, Sarah Schreiber.

Schreiber began working for WWE in April at WrestleMania Axxess and quickly became a fixture at NXT live events in Florida as she often serves as a ring announcer and host. She recently began appearing on NXT television in a role similar to Renee Young.

An actress since childhood, Schreiber has a long list of film and TV credits to her name, which includes appearances on Late Show with David Letterman, NCIS: New Orleans, All My Children, Bloodline and Ugly Betty.

- Renee Young is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the interview this Monday via LilianGarcia.com.