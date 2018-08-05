Yesterday we asked which SummerSlam match are you most looking forward to and it came down to basically two: WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Styles/Joe won out (mainly due to it being a fresh match-up in WWE), but Lesnar/Reigns may have a surprise finish that could involve either Kevin Owens or Braun Strowman. Owens and Strowman came in third since it's not exactly clear who will come out of that match with the MITB case.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Simply Ravishing:

"The Universal title match. I don't expect the match to be particularly good but I'm interested to see how they book it. A possible Strowman cash-in gives the situation more intrigue and I'm also curious to see if the crowd response to Lesnar and Reigns changes at all with the current storyline direction."

Blade Runner Elias:

"Strowman/Owens, it will be interesting to see what happens afterward with whoever wins. AJ/Joe is second for me just because they have great chemistry over the years of wrestling one another."

The Whole F'N Comment Section:

"Ronda vs. Bliss in that I think Shayna may drop the title to Kairi at TakeOver and show up, turn on Ronda (Baszler is hired by Stephanie) and keep the title away from Ronda for a bit longer."

Hey Now 2:

"Whatever AJ is doing usually interests me the most, but Dolph and Seth have a great program."

Osama Bin Liftin':

"Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens. It will be interesting to see what happens here with that briefcase. This match could change the course of the Universal Title picture in a lot of ways."