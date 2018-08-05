The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 15:

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Hangman Page defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Jay White defeated Togi Makabe

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Michael Elgin

* Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (14)

* Jay White (12)

* Kazuchika Okada (12)

* EVIL (8)

* Minoru Suzuki (8)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Hangman Page (6)

* Togi Makabe (4)

* YOSHI-HASHI (4)

B Block Standings:

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (10)

* Kota Ibushi (10)

* SANADA (8)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (8)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6)

* Hirooki Goto (6)

* Tama Tonga (4)

* Juice Robinson (4)

* Toru Yano (2)

The next G1 show will be Wednesday at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tama Tonga

* Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA